A wintry weekend: Your North East forecast from the Met Office

Frosty mornings and heavy showers are forecast for the North East this weekend.

The Met Office forecast for the North East:

Today

Sunny spells and blustery showers falling as snow over hills. A more organised band of heavy showers will cross the region during the early afternoon bringing a risk of hail and thunder. Feeling cold with brisk winds. Maximum temperature 7C.

Tonight

Cold overnight with clear spells and a few wintry showers continuing, falling as snow mainly over hills. Brisk winds easing allowing a frost and some icy patches to form. Minimum temperature 1C.

Friday

Mostly dry with sunny spells for most. Wintry showers mainly affecting the Pennines and could be heavy and thundery at times. Lighter winds but feeling cold. Maximum temperature 5C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Rather cold with overnight frosts. Saturday, sunny spells and wintry showers over the Pennines. Sunday, cloudier with rain and hill snow possible. Monday, rain likely later. Breezy at times.