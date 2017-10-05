Work to tackle North Tyneside flooding moves to final phase

Plans for the third and final phase of a £6million scheme to reduce flood risk in North Tyneside are to be unveiled.

Northumbrian Water, North Tyneside Council and the Environment Agency are inviting residents from Killingworth Moor and Longbenton to view the proposals at an open event at The White Swan Centre on Tuesday, between 3pm and 8pm.

Work has been ongoing in the Longbenton and Killingworth Moor areas since 2015 to reduce the amount of rain water that enters Northumbrian Water’s sewer network.

By using sustainable drainage techniques as much as possible, this work will help to reduce the risk of flooding as well as enhance the local area.

The first phase was completed in 2016 and the second is due for completion later this year. These two phases will all feed into the third and final part of the work, which is due to start early 2018.

In order to keep residents informed and aware of the work, the project team is seeking residents’ views on phase three of the scheme, which will see work taking place near to the area around Killingworth Lake and is due to start early 2018.

Lynn Preston, of Northumbrian Water, said: “Reducing the risk of flooding to our customers is our top priority.

“Our partnership approach has been vital to ensure a sustainable and efficient approach to tackle flooding in this area.

“We appreciate that this will have an impact on residents, businesses and their customers and we will do everything we can to reduce the disruption while we carry out this necessary work. I encourage residents to come along to our public event to find out more and discuss any concerns they may have.”