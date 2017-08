In your article ‘Battery campaign notches up a gear’ (News Guardian, August 3), you write that plans for the Spanish Battery at Tynemouth “would spoil one of the town’s last peaceful places”.

Would it be too much to expect a local weekly paper purporting to serve the area to know that Tynemouth is a village, not a town? It’s why it has village association.

One despairs.

P Ennis

Tynemouth