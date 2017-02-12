Evan is drumming up competition success

A youngster is celebrating after achieving success in a top regional music competition.

Evan Adamson, from Whitley Lodge, Whitley Bay, has been playing the drums for three years under the tuition of Geoff Hutchinson, a Newcastle University teacher who lives in Blyth and has seen nine of his pupils secure places at the prestigious Berkley School of Music in Boston, America.

Geoff and Evan’s mother Natalie entered Evan – a pupil at Valley Gardens Middle School in Whitley Bay – into Yamaha’s Future Beat countrywide search for a young drummer.

Entrants had to be no older than 18 and Evan – who was the youngest entrant taking part – beat more than 130 people to reach the final.

Evan’s delighted mother Natalie said: “All of our family are very proud of Evan.”