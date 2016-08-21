EVENT: A show of Christianity

We would like to say a big thank-you to the organisers of the seventh annual Holiday at Home, hosted by the members of Cullercoats Methodist Church this week.

The large number of guests enjoyed two days of activities, workshops, good food, fun and entertainment, with an additional optional ‘away day’.

A much-appreciated feature of the event was the loving care and attention given to those with limited mobility.

Christianity in action, indeed.

Margaret Hall

Ann Donnelly

Florence Hogg

Address supplied

