EVENT: Can’t wait to do it again

I am writing with reference to our Macmillan fund-raising event at St George’s Church Hall, Cullercoats, on Saturday, October 1.

The event was a massive success, raising £1,530 for Macmillan.

We did work incredibly hard organising and baking for the event. However, we received enormous support from our families and dear friends, who made so much effort, especially on the day itself.

We had a constant steam of people through the doors from the moment we opened them. Locals and visitors to the area all enjoyed our wide selection of cakes, scones, pies and hot stottie sandwiches.

We were able to run a very successful raffle and tombola, not least due to some of the great prizes donated by friends, colleagues and local businesses. UK Metal Craft generously donated a Samsung tablet and a Tassimo coffee maker.

However, we also owe our sincere thanks to St George’s for lending us its hall.

Currys, Morrisons, Sainsbury, Tesco, The Wine Chambers, Gareth James, Strand, Thoughts of You, A. Bridge, Tyneside T-shirts, Signtrade, Party Capital and Premiere Transport all made generous donations.

Apart from the money raised on the day, I have to mention just how much we all enjoyed the day. We had aching backs and tired feet, but we had so much fun, the team just can’t wait to do it all over again.

Janice Lant and

Lyn Thompson

Event organisers