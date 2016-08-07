EVENT: Many thanks for support

On behalf of Tynemouth RNLI I would like to thank those people who supported the Lifeboat Day with their time, donations and physical presence.

The sum raised was in excess of £5,557, which is a tremendous achievement.

A variety of stalls and entertainment attracted a steady flow of visitors to the station.

As in previous years, our event was supported by the Quay Motorcycle Club, with more bikers than ever turning up to enjoy the day.

Very many thanks to all who supported the event.

Julie Stafford

Honorary Treasurer

Tynemouth RNLI