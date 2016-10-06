EVENT: Meet the Guide Dogs

Guide Dog Week is here. Until Sunday, October 9 we will be celebrating all things Guide Dog, and we’d like to invite you to join us.

Find out more about the work of our life-changing charity at our Newcastle Mobility Team Open Day on Saturday, October 8, at Park View House, Front Street, Benton, round the corner from Four Lane Ends Metro.

It’s free to pop in, and between 10.30am and 2.30pm you can find out first-hand about our work by having a go at a blindfold walks. There will also be the chance to meet our trainers, enjoy a cuppa, meet our puppy walking team, find out how you can support us, and learn about services we provide. There will also be stalls and a raffle.

Whether you want to find out about services you could access, or just indulge in some puppy love, we look forward to welcoming you.

Mark Burnett

Guide Dogs Head of Mobility Services