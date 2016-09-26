EVENT: Scarecrows were superb

On behalf of my colleagues Pam McIntyre, Ed Hodson and myself, I would like to congratulate the friends group Bloomin’ Earsdon on another successful scarecrow festival in Earsdon village.

The variety of scarecrows was wonderful, starting with Theresa May and Boris Johnson at the entrance to the village and going all round the streets and gardens.

A lot of hard work must have gone into organising the event, preparing the trail and making the scarecrows too.

Well done, and thank you.

Coun Judith Wallace

St Mary’s Ward