EVENT: Star-gazing success

I would like to thank all those who made the star-gazing event possible on October 13.

Thank you to all those interested visitors who came along and made it the success it was.

Unfortunately, heavy cloud was with us for most of the evening, although a break in the cloud did permit us to see the international space station as it passed over.

It’s amazing to think that at 6.40pm it was passing over Australia and by 7.05pm it was over us.

A big thank-you to the speakers, who presented two very interesting talks, and to all the park staff and volunteers who helped.

Anyone seeking more information about our meetings and events should contact Sunderland Astronomical Society through our website.

GW Edwards

Sunderland Astronomical Society