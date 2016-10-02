EVENT: Two sides to the town

After reading about the Motor Show in Whitley Bay (News Guardian, September 15), we decided to take the grandchildren.

However, as we drove along he coast from Cullercoats, it looked more like a scene from a war film, with unfinished work on the promenade and other areas, where there is still work to do.

The saving grace was the wonderful atmosphere of the car show.

There must have been over 200 vehicles on display. A police van, an old fire engine and several buses were near the entrance and every hour a bus gave a short journey along the coast. Several owners allowed the children to sit in the cars and there was lots of conversation.

An exceptionally wide range of cars were there, from the pre-war Austin and Daimler to an F1 Renault racing car. There was also a wide variety of stalls, especially welcome was the ice cream and burger vans. Dodgems, last seen in the Spanish City, were very active, as were the drink stalls.

It was nice to see that at least one council official can organise an event on time, with maximum pleasure to a lot of people.

After a walk along the promenade towards the Rendezvous cafe, we headed home via St Mary’s, trying to keep away from what used to be a picturesque and beautiful view along the sea front.

Mrs Liz Turner

North Shields