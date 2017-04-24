Events are springing up for all the family

A series of events are springing up around North Tyneside for all the family to enjoy.

Parks around the borough are holding a variety of events between April and September as part of this year’s spring and summer events guide.

The guide has events for people of all ages, ranging from live performances and fitness, to family fun and nature activities.

One of the new events at Northumberland Park sees youngsters and their parents can follow a brand new sculpture story trail The Tale of the Pow Burn Imps.

The illustrated trail booklets are free of charge and can be found at the Glasshouse Tea Room within the park.

For more information on any of the events, programmes can be picked up from any North Tyneside parks or libraries.

The programmes are also available online at www.northtyneside.gov.uk

Many of the activities found within the booklet can be booked online at www.eventbrite.co.uk