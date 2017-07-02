Events help celebrate work of carers

A special week of activities took place to reward carers for the work they do.

A host of activities were held across North Tyneside and the North East to mark Carers’ Week, allowing them the chance to do something by themselves.

Events included yoga, Giant Jenga, cooking demonstrations, a stall at the Beacon Centre in North Shields, and more.

Claire Easton, chief executive for North Tyneside Carers, said: “Each year, our staff put 100 per cent effort into making sure that Carers’ Week goes with a bang!

“We all know how important it is for carers to have the time and opportunity to do something just for themselves.

“So much of a carer’s time is spent caring that they often neglect their own needs.”

“We have delivered activities and events for both adult and young carers to come together, with a view to developing more inter-generational activities in the future.”

Other activities across the week included a day out in Alnwick, with the option of a guided walk.

A group of adult carers donned hard hats for a trip down the Victoria Tunnel, with Young Carers bringing the celebrations to a close with a visit to Beamish.