Exhibition celebrates talents of North Shields artists

A new exhibition is celebrating the talents of the artists of North Shields.

The work of 17 artists who were born, inspired or lived the town is being brought together for Views from the Happy Hunting Ground, the summer exhibition at The Old Low Light Heritage Centre.

Trustee and curator Dave Young said: “This is the first time ever that this group of artists have been exhibited together. These Shields painters have been overlooked. We want to celebrate their talents.”

The exhibition, which opens tomorrow, features the work of artists Tom Manson, Stanley Wood, George Horton and James Shotton, among others.

Paintings have been donated by North Tyneside Council and Tynemouth Fine Art. Port of Tyne has loaned Mouth of the Tyne, featuring the whaler Lady Jane from 1847 by top 19th century marine artist John Wilson Carmichael.

Local maritime historian Tony Barrow will explore the picture in an inaugural talk at the Old Low Light at 10.30am on Saturday.

The title for the exhibition comes from a play, The Filleting Machine, by North Shields playwright Tom Hadaway, which will be performed by Blowin a Hooley Theatre. There will also be film showings of some of his other plays during the exhibition, along with talks on the artists and their paintings.

The exhibition runs until October 15. For opening times and more information, visit www.oldlowlight.co.uk, Facebook, Twitter or ring 0191 2574506.

Dave added: “I’m really hoping local people will bring along their own stories and anecdotes about the painters that will help us build a more detailed and colourful picture of the artistic life of the town. If you are related to any of the artists or have family connections we would love to hear from you.”