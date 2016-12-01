Exhibition to mark charity’s 25th anniversary

An exhibition by North Tyneside Art Studio will mark the charity’s 25th anniversary.

The Carnival of Change will go on show from Thursday in the Bridge Gallery at Tynemouth Station.

The exhibition includes sculpture, photography and creative writing produced at the studio over the past 25 years.

Andrea King, director of North Tyneside Art Studio, which supports people with mental health problems, said: “This exhibition is a chance for the public to see some of the incredible artwork created at the studio as well as giving a powerful message about the impact of creativity in transforming the lives of people with mental health problems.

“We’re incredibly proud of the talent we nurture, with artwork being exhibited locally, nationally and internationally, and even winning awards.”

One of the people whose work is featured in the exhibition is Chris Ridge, a veteran Ghurkha who found a new lease of life on joining the art studio in 2009.

Chris said: “Art is my new sport.

“It’s given me another purpose in life; another aim.

“If it wasn’t for the Studio, I wouldn’t be here.”

The exhibition tracks both the emergence of North Tyneside Art Studio itself, which was originally set up as an artist residency project in Rake Lane Psychiatric Ward in the 1980s and the journey into creative freedom taken by its various artists.

For 25 years, North Tyneside Art Studio has provided a safe space for local people who experience mental health problems to explore their creativity and develop skills, confidence and a sense of self worth, transforming their lives and contributing to the local community.

The Carnival of Change exhibition is part of a programme of 25th anniversary activity funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

More details about North Tyneside Art Studio are available at www.northtynesideartstudio.org.uk