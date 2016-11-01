EXHIBITION: What about investment?

The announcement that Newcastle and Gateshead have been selected to host a major exhibition of art, design and innovation is positive.

This Great Exhibition of the North will hopefully be a terrific boost for the locality and the wider region – and heaven knows it needs it.

The idea for this exhibition in 2018 is part of George Osborne’s ‘Northern Powerhouse’.

It sounds good on paper, but one of the greatest problems facing the north east is its transport links.

So far all the Northern Powerhouse has produced is hype.

Meanwhile, the north east is languishing behind the rest of the country, and lovely though this exhibition could be, we need massive investment and permanent jobs.

Jonathan Arnott

UKIP North East MEP