Exhibition will showcase North Shields’ link to Caribbean

A new exhibition is to look at the links between the Caribbean and North Shields.

The showcase – Paths Across the Water, Lost Stories of Tyneside and the Caribbean – aims to highlight the historical links.

Tyneside boasts a proud maritime heritage but its history of connection with the West Indies has all but vanished.

Visitors to the Old Low Light, on North Shields Fish Quay, will embark on a journey across seas and oceans charting the connections through art, images and sounds.

The exhibition, developed in conjunction with Newcastle University, is part of the nationwide Being Human Festival – the only national festival of the humanities.

The project will explore what memories, objects and stories remain in the North East.

There will be a story-telling booth to record visitors’ personal stories and to create a sound installation exploring people’s responses to the sea and to the paths of migration connecting the North East with the rest of the world.

The exhibition will run until November 26 with free entry to the Old Low Light from November 17, to November 25, from 10am to 5pm. For more contact (0191) 257 4506.

Events will include:

Caribbean Food Journeys on Thursday, November 23, at 4pm;

Caribbean-Geordie Journeys on Saturday, November 25, at 11am, exploring the region’s trans-Atlantic past including slaves, seamen and seafaring;

Caribbean Sound Journeys on Saturday, November 25, 2pm, a performance of Garifuna drums, beating out the rhythms of daily life.

Vanessa Mongey, co-curator of the project, said: “We want to encourage new interpretations of Tyneside’s global history.

“We hope the project will raise awareness of historical and contemporary accounts of mobility, belonging, and citizenship – all relevant in today’s multi-cultural society.”

Contact the Old Low Light to reserve places at the events. All are free but space is limited.

Find out more about the national festival visit www.beinghumanfestival.org