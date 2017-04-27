Extra cleaners on the Metro

More cleaners are being put on board Metro trains as part of plans to improve the service.

The extra cleaners, which are being provided by the Metro cleaning contractor Churchill Services Ltd, will initially be deployed on the busiest lines operating between South Gosforth and Gateshead, and Monument and North Shields.

Extra cleaning of the trains’ floors will happen at terminus stations, while Metro stations are to be cleaned more frequently.

Raymond Johnstone, director of rail and infrastructure at Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, said: “This is just one of the ways that we want to make Metro better for our customers.

“We’ve now got more staff on duty to collect litter on board our trains, which will help to improve the quality of daily journeys.

“Cleaner and more punctual trains are something that our customers want and we are going to ensure that we deliver on that.”

This forms part of the Nexus plans to improve Metro services for its 38 million customers following the end of the Metro operating contract with DB Regio.

Nexus resumed the direct operation of Metro on April 1.