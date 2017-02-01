Extra police patrols to tackle youth disorder

Patrols have been stepped up to tackle youth disorder in part of Whitley Bay.

Concerns had been raised by local residents on young people causing noise, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

Incidents have taken place around Whitley Bay Metro Station and the surrounding streets, with police officers looking to tackle the issue.

Extra patrols were on duty last weekend as the works looks to continue.

Whitley Bay Neighbourhood Inspector Martin Brooks said: “We are aware there has been a spate of complaints from residents recently concerning youth disorder which police are acting on.

“We want to reassure people that we take these issues seriously.

“We are increasing police patrols in the affected areas to reassure residents and to deter further incidents.

“Anyone found to be committing disorder or anti-social behaviour will be stopped and under 18s will be taken home to their parents and given advice by officers. Parents will be spoken to about their child’s behaviour and possible further action may be taken unless they behave.

“I’d like to remind youngsters it’s a criminal offence to buy alcohol when they’re under 18 and if they’re caught they could face being arrested.

“I’d ask parents make sure they know what their children are doing when they’re out and about as well as discuss the dangers of drinking alcohol.

“Extra officers will be on patrol at the times we know the disorder is happening to help identify those suspected of being responsible.”

“We continue to work closely with partner agencies, including the local authority and organisations that provide activities for youths to divert them away from hanging around the street.

If anyone has any concerns about crime or disorder, please contact your local neighbourhood policing team on 101.