Face your fears for Hallowe’en

Visitors can get a close encounter with creepy creatures, revolting reptiles and fearsome fish for Hallowe’en.

Face Your Fears, at Tynemouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium from Saturday until Sunday, October 30, features a series of events, animal encounters and activities with a deadly, dangerous or downright scary theme.

Come face-to-face with a horrible host of some of the planet’s spookiest sea creatures including deadly stonefish, spiny spider crabs, stinging anemones and stingrays.

Learn about things that sting at the Venom Talk at 1pm. Get to grips with dragons and snakes in the hands-on encounters and follow the Hallowe’en pumpkin trail.

There will be a torchlit guided tour at 5pm on Monday, October 31, a fancy dress competition for visitors and sticky toffee apples.

Visitors will be touring the displays in a group, led by a marine expert and with only torches to illuminate the way.

Places are limited. To book a place on the tour, ring 0191 2581031.