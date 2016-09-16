FALL: Thank you for care

I want to express my grateful thanks to three ladies who came to my assistance on the morning of Friday, September 2 after I tripped crossing Heartburn Road in Preston.
Two of the kind ladies ran across the road and picked me up.
The third lady, who had stopped her car as I tripped and must have got a bit of a shock herself, insisted on taking me home and would not even let me carry a bag.
To the three Samaritans, thank you.
After finding out I had cracked ribs and fractured a bone in my nose my good friends and neighbours have also been kind, asking if they could help in anyway.
Thank you all.
I am so lucky to have such caring people around me.
Name and address supplied
