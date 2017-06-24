Falling on their feet

Over 65s from Wallsend have the chance to take to the dance floor as part of a new programme to help reduce fear of falling.

The North East project, named Falling On Your Feet, was brought together by arts organisation Helix Arts and contemporary dancer and choreographer Nadia Iftkhar.

It follows a successful pilot of the programme last year.

The free twice-weekly 60-minute classes at Wallsend Memorial Hall and People’s Centre are aimed at boosting confidence and improving fitness, which can cause fears of falling to gradually fade.

“You don’t need any previous experience of dance to take part in Falling On Your Feet,” said Nadia.

“It’s a great way to make new friends and take part in an activity that will make you happier and healthier.”