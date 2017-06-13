False alarms for life brigade

Members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade were called to two false alarms over the weekend.

On Saturday, members joined RNLI beach lifeguards and police officers in a search of Whitley Bay following a report of a possible missing aircraft or helicopter in the area.

The following day, the Brigade carried out a search between Royal Quays Marina and Willington Quay after a motorist reported a possible red flare on the River Tyne near the Tyne Tunnels.

Nothing untoward was found in either case and both calls were put down as false alarms with good intent.