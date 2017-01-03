Family event to raise awareness of the plight in Syria

Musicians and artists are coming together to raise awareness of the plight of the people of Aleppo.

Saturday for Syria – taking place at The Exchange, in North Shields, on Saturday – will feature family-friendly across three rooms from 11am to 11pm.

Seeing Hands will headline in a line-up that also features Aaron Duff, vocalist and guitarist with North Shields favourites The Middens, Sam Healy and Connor Thomas.

The acoustic stage will feature Brenda Sokell, Berking (CORR) Mad, The Beldons and Segedunum Rust, Ellen and Ged, Tinkers and Rovers and Ellen and Grace.

The Exchange’s Thomas Brown room will be set aside for the children, with princesses and superheroes and games from 11am.

Author Chris Callaghan, cartoon artist Nigel Auchterlounie and children’s storyteller Chris Bostock will talk about their work at 3pm.

There will be stalls, face painting, children’s nail art and tattoos, arts and crafts table, and Syrian-inspired food.

No tickets will be sold for the event, with revellers instead being asked to pay what they feel.

For up-to-date information, see the Saturday for Syria Facebook page.