Family full of praise for hospice’s service

A Whitley Bay family has praised the services offered by a hospice.

As part of Hospice Care Week, Gosforth-based St Oswald’s Hospice highlighted the many varied services offers, such as helping people manage conditions as well as end of life care.

And one service is St Oswald’s Lymphoedema Clinic. Lymphoedema, a condition recognised by chronic swelling, affects at least 240,000 people in the UK.

Lee Casey, 40, from Whitley Bay, and her daughter Neve, who is eight-years-old, have primary familial lymphoedema, which is a genetic form of the condition.

Lee, who has been treated at the Hospice for almost 20 years, said: “I was born with lymphoedema, as was my twin sister Melanie.

“When I was growing up it didn’t really bother me but once I turned 18 I started to get a lot of pain and swelling in both my legs.

“Up until this point I hadn’t really thought about the condition, but was fully prepared for its onset as my Dad also has it.

“St Oswald’s and their Shiremoor Outreach Clinic have helped me to manage a lot of my symptoms myself. They’ve taught me about skincare, exercise, simple lymphatic drainage and compression garments.

“I have been treated by St Oswald’s for 18 years now, and have just been discharged from their care. My daughter Neve has been treated for her lymphoedema since she was a baby too. Neve is a twin, and initially both of my daughters, Neve and Emily, were diagnosed with lymphoedema.”

However Emily’s symptoms are no longer present so doesn’t come to the Hospice for treatment. I also have another child, Kian, age 5, who doesn’t have symptoms of lymphoedema.”

Neve visits the Hospice every six months to manage her condition.

Lee added: “Neve is treated at St Oswald’s Outpatient Suite by Kath Clark, the Day Services Manager, who monitors her condition. Neve adores Kath, and is not phased about coming to the Hospice at all; in fact I think she looks forward to coming in to see Kath.

“Due to her lymphoedema, Neve’s foot often swells up quite badly so she has learnt to self-care. Although she’s only 8 she’s very good at it and wears bandages, keeps her foot elevated and regularly moisturises, all which she has learnt to do with advice from Kath.

“Most importantly though, the condition currently doesn’t stop Neve from doing anything, she still plays sports and is very active, and I hope that with a positive attitude and the continuation of care from St Oswald’s the lymphoedema won’t be too much of a hindrance.

“I’m extremely grateful to St Oswald’s for the treatment, support and advice that Neve and I have received.

“Having such an amazing support network is fantastic. I also know that my dad, Geoff and sister, Melanie are very grateful for the service too.”