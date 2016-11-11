Family fun day aiming to make a big splash

A leisure centre is opening its doors for residents to try out the facilities.

The Lakeside Centre, in Killingworth, is holding a free open day where swimmers of all ages and abilities can come along and make a splash as part of North Tyneside’s month of swimming.

Taking place on Saturday, the centre will have a number of free activities and sessions, from giant pool inflatables to taster swimming lessons suitable for everyone.

For more information on the schedule for the open day, call (0191) 643 4177 or follow the centre’s social media accounts at www.facebook.com/LakesideNTC or @NTCLeisure on Twitter.

November’s month of swimming is part of Everybody Active North East – a collaboration of councils in the region during 2016 to promote being active as a great way to stay healthy.

Activities include free swimming for all over-60s at every pool throughout November, along with ducklings classes for little ones, family diving sessions, tranquil twilight ladies-only swimming and disability sessions.

Some activities during November must be pre-booked. To find out more, visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk or ask at your local pool.