Family fun day out for launch of new-look buses

A special celebratory event was held to mark the launch of new-look buses.

Arriva North East headed to Tynemouth to celebrate the launch of MAX on bus services 306 and 308.

The celebratory event in Tynemouth for the new-look Arriva buses.

Visitors were able to make a day out of it during the half-term holidays with free trampolines, activities, buses on display, plus freebies and giveaways, including free entry to local attractions Blue Reef Aquarium and Whitley Bay Ice Rink.

The newly refurbished buses offer a great package of benefits for all passengers including free WiFi, USB charging ports, fresh exteriors, stylish and ambient interiors, luxury e-leather seats with head rests and the very latest in journey planning technology.

Both services offer a special discounted Coastliner Routesaver fare. Adults can travel unlimited all day on services 306, 308 and X6 for just £3.80 per day or £14 per week. Student fares are also available at a further discounted rate of £3.20 per day.

The MAX 306 service operates up to every 15 minutes, from Newcastle to Whitley Bay via North Shields and Tynemouth.

The MAX 308 service operates up to every 15 minutes, from Newcastle to Blyth, via North Tyneside Hospital and Whitley Bay.

Nick Knox, area managing director for Arriva North East, said: “We’re constantly working towards improving the journey experience for our customers, so we’re delighted to be launching further improvements Blyth and Tyne & Wear.”

“The 306 and 308 services are the newest edition to the MAX network featuring all of the standard MAX benefits.

“We hope this will encourage more people to hop on board and explore the fantastic attractions in the area.”