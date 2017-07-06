Family open day at Tynemouth fire station

A fire station is opening its doors so residents can find out more about its work.

Tynemouth Community Fire Station, in Preston Road North, North Shields, is holding an open day on Saturday from 11am to 3pm for a day of fun and fire safety information.

Attractions include free face painting and children’s rides, as well as drills, displays and refreshments plus display stands from partner agencies including Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, RNLI, Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service.

Entry to the event is free, but there is no on-site parking.

Firefighters will be on hand to give fire safety advice about the importance of having working smoke alarms, how to plan an escape route in case of fire, keeping safe in the kitchen while cooking and how to avoid electrical fires.

Visitors will also be able to sign up for a free home safety check to advise them on how to minimise the risk of fire happening in their homes.

There will be opportunities to look at fire appliances, see how the specialist equipment works and learn how firefighters deal with different emergency situations.

Station Manager Graeme Hurst said: “Keeping the public safe drives the work of everyone in Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

“People often think they can’t come into a fire station, but we are at the heart of the local community and we welcome the public in and invite them to use our community rooms.

“Open days like this are a chance for us to spread our fire safety messages and help people find out how to keep themselves and their families safe.”

“They can also learn about the role of a firefighter while having fun.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority member, Coun Carole Burdis, said: “I would encourage everyone to come to the open day.

“Not only is it a great day out, but it’s an opportunity to find out more about your local fire and rescue service. It is a vital part of the local community and provides us with a first-class service.”