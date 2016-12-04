Family role is ideal fit

A Wallsend accountant is proving a great addition to his family firm.

Martin Cusworth has joined his parents Bruce and Janet in JBC Management Solutions, based in Ponteland.

The 28-year-old graduated from Stirling University with a degree in accountancy and business studies, and has worked at a number of north east companies, including SCS, Dickinsons, Benfield and Bell Truck Mercedes.

He said: “I’m so pleased to be joining the family firm at such a key time.”

Dad Bruce added: “We have an increasing number of automotive clients. With Martin’s knowledge of the sector we can offer our clients an extra level of expertise.”