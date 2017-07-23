Family’s concern for missing North Tyneside man

Have your say

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 50-year-old North Tyneside man.

Steven Patterson, from Waterville Road in North Shields, was last seen on Wednesday, July 19, at his home address.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with receding grey/black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue or black tracksuit top, black Adidas tracksuits bottoms and blue and white trainers.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and officers are carrying out enquiries to locate Mr Patterson.

Officers are appealing for Steven to make contact with them, or anyone who recognises him to call police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference number 698 of 20/07/17.