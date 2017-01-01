Ferry crew to go back to the classroom

Staff on The Shields Ferry are heading back to the classroom to build on their excellent customer service skills.

They are undertaking level two and level three NVQs in Customer Services, giving them an opportunity to gain a highly regarded qualification.

They are joined by Nexus staff from city centre bus and Metro interchanges, travel shops and the customer contact centre.

The training focuses on four core customer service values – Safety, Courtesy, Efficiency and Excellence.

John Souter, Nexus head of customer services, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our frontline staff to gain a vocational qualification.

“I’m really positive about the fact that so many staff are taking the NVQ course. It’s a big commitment for them but it will be rewarding and really worthwhile.

“They will gain a qualification and will help to deliver consistently excellent customer service, dovetailing with our core values.”

The staff will undertake a range of assessments as part of the NVQ course, including some assignments, and elements of the study will need to be carried out on their own time.

They will receive full support from the training providers in the form of regular progress meetings.

The training is being delivered by Riverside Training and Business Development with funding allocated to them by the Government, making it cost effective for Nexus.