Ferry hosts free music festival

Ferry passengers will be entertained by musicians on their Tyne crossings tomorrow.

An array of musicians will be on board the Shields Ferry from noon to 6pm tomorrow, giving live performances.

The Crossing the Tyne Festival has been organised again this year by a group of local musicians to bring free music to the people. All donations will go to Oxfam.

Shields Ferry manager Carol Timlin said: "We’re delighted to welcome the busking festival back on board.

"The Ferry is a great backdrop for this event and it’s a lovely bit of entertainment for our passengers."

Events are also taking place at venues across North and South Shields, as well as Newcastle and Gateshead. And there'll be an evening river trip, musicians, a DJ and a licensed bar. This event is £10 per ticket.

For full musician listings and venue details, visit www.crossingthetynefestival.uk or the Crossing the Tyne Festival Facebook Page