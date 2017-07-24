FESTIVAL: Much to be proud of

North Tyneside was blessed with excellent weather after an indifferent start to the week for the annual Mouth of the Tyne Festival, which is now firmly in the summer calendar of events for the area.

It was very well organised and Tynemouth enjoyed much to be proud of, with eager crowds attending the gigs at the Priory, the entertainment in Front Street, and just the feeling of summer, relaxation and showcasing Tynemouth so well.

The final musical treat on Sunday afternoon was Roachford, then the veteran headline singer Billy Ocean, who has just completed a UK tour, performing his medley of famous songs and declaring “Billy is a Geordie”.

We look forward to next year’s event.

Heather Carr

Whitley Bay