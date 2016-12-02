Festive treat for visitors to the Beacon

Christmas shoppers heading to the Beacon Centre will be met with a famous face.

Santa has taken up residence at the North Shields shopping centre on selected days until December 20.

Younger visitors will be able to visit the grotto for £1 per child, with all proceeds going to the North Shields Fishermen’s Mission.

And to add to the Christmas cheer, the centre is hosting local schools and community groups, including Waterville and Christchurch Primary Schools, The Fisherman’s Mission and The Salvation Army, who will be performing a selection of festive songs throughout December.

Visitors on Saturday will be in for a treat, as young singer Chloe Hill will perform a selection of Christmas songs from 11.30am.

The centre will be supporting the popular Victorian Christmas Market in Northumberland Square on December 10 and 11, with characters from Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime popping in, alongside a selection of free festive crafts activities for children.

Dave Menzies, centre manager, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers again, free parking in our multi-storey car park from December 1 to 24.”