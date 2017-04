People are being invited to a free screening of Novemba – a short documentary film showcasing Northumbria Healthcare’s award-winning partnership which has transformed healthcare in Tanzania.

It provides an insight into the trust’s link with Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre.

It is being shown at 6.30pm on Thursday, May 4, at the Lecture Theatre, North Tyneside General Hospital.

Dr Kondo Chilonga and Liam Horgan are pictured at its premiere.