Final acts announced for Mouth of Tyne Festival

More acts have been announced for the popular Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

The full supporting line-up for this year’s event has been revealed.

Cattle and Cane, who have been added to the line-up at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

Elbow will be joined by The Cornshed Sisters for their sell-out show on Thursday, July 6. Jennie, Cath, Liz and Marie – who played Glastonbury last summer – will be bringing folk, pop and more to Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

Mercury Prize nominated folk singer-songwriter King Creosote, who has more than 40 albums to his name, will be special guest to Laura Marling at her festival show on Friday, July 7.

Tom Odell’s special guests on Saturday, July 8, are Teesside siblings Joe and Helen Hammill, better known as Cattle & Cane. The indie-pop duo have growing national popularity and toured in Europe in 2016.

Sunday’s family concert at Tynemouth Priory, headlined by Billy Ocean, now welcomes Roachford to the bill. The Cuddly Toy and Family Man singer was the first artist to sign a seven-album deal with Columbia Records in the 80s and has remained a much-loved performer ever since.

Roddy Woomble. Picture by David Gillanders.

A show by Roddy Woomble, the frontman of Scottish indie giants Idlewild, has been announced for the Surf Café in Tynemouth. Roddy will perform on Saturday, July 8, with tickets going on sale at 9am this Friday at www.seetickets.com

The following night, a special BBC Introducing event with free entry is a showcase for emerging regional artists. The line-up features a headline set from Avalanche Party after performances from Ani Sandwith, Imogen and Sam Fender.

The festival, now in its 13th year, has welcomed a vast range of artists to North Tyneside including James Bay, Paul Weller, Will Young, The Script and James Morrison.

International street entertainers are once again expected to perform in the village for visitors and residents.

Remaining tickets for the Priory shows are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival is organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Port of Tyne, Tyne Met College, Kier and Arts Council England.

For more information see www.mouthofthetynefestival.com or follow the official page on Facebook.