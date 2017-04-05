Final goodbyes to popular Tynemouth musician

Family and friends of a popular Tynemouth musician are preparing to say their final goodbye after he passed away suddenly.

Mike Lockwood, who died on March 23, was a much-loved friend to everyone he met and his passing will be keenly felt, particularly among the music community.

The 68-year-old loved music, most notably playing the bass with his long-term friend and brother-in-law Paul Urbanowicz in The Dodgers.

Friends and family will gather at St Mary’s Church, Cullercoats, at 12.15pm today (Thursday).

The congregation have been asked to wear bright clothes in celebration of Mike’s love of colourful shirts and his signature pink shorts.

Mike was the dearly loved husband of Wanda, stepfather to Hannah, Felicity and Henryk and step-grandfather to Jacqueline.

He was a keen supporter of the Sustainable Global Gardens charity, which funds horticultural, social and environmental projects in East Africa.

Friends will also sign one of Mike’s surfboards, which will then be given to The Surf Cafe in Tynemouth – Mike’s favourite cafe and music venue – in his memory.

Owner Nigel Mace said: “Mike was one of the first people to support us when we opened and was a much-loved member of the Surf Cafe family.

“He was a local legend and will be sorely missed.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Mike’s memory can log on to www.sustainableglobalgardens.org.uk