Final preparations made for Christmas concert

Final preparations are being made to a fundraising Christmas concert.

Some of the region’s biggest names in music, TV, comedy, sport and entertainment will be at the fifth annual Christmas at the Cathedral.

This year, the event – being held on Thursday at St Nicholas Cathedral in Newcastle – will be raising funds for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

The event will feature songs, readings and comedy sketches while choirs will sing traditional festive songs and Christmas carols.

A number of kindhearted businesses have donated money, goods and services in a number of sponsorship deals.

Paul Irwin, who runs Whitley Bay based EastCoast Taxis, said: “28 years ago on December 21, my taxi was dispatched with an ITN News crew to Lockerbie where we arrived a few hours after Pan-Am Flight 103 dropped out of the sky.

“We arrived to scenes of horror and devastation and I worked there for three days with the TV news teams.

“I returned home late on Christmas Eve, I’d been looking forward to my first Christmas with my first child, Elizabeth, born only two months earlier.”

Karen Goldfinch, from Made To Treasure, said: “This is a special time of year, to spend with family, take time out of work and appreciate the family around us.

“Time to reflect, look back and ahead to what the New Year will bring.

“It’s a time to enjoy with family & remember those who are no longer with us, to think of happy times we had with them at Christmas.”

“On that note, we all know someone who has been affected by cancer, many families, including our own, at this time of year will be remembering those lost.

“We may not be scientists and doctors but if we can help in a small way, to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer, it has to be a bonus.

“On a lighter note, when we were asked to help with this event, we jumped at the chance to work with our Sunday for Sammy friends again, local talent, entertainment and music, what’s not to love?

“It’s important to support those around you, to showcase young talent, and we’re always happy to help with these events.”