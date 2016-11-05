Fire service makes wheelie bins plea on Bonfire Night

Residents in North Tyneside are being advised by the Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service to put their wheelie bins inside if they have not already done so this evening.

Firefighters are out across the region tonight, Bonfire Night, and the reported incidents include a crew having to deal with wheelie bins and street furniture being on fire at a street in Battle Hill.

Wheelie bin fires and a rubbish fire have also been reported in the North Shields area.

