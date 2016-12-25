Firefighters make special memorial

A memorial dedicated to firefighters who lost their lives has been unveiled.

Crew from Blue Watch at Tynemouth Community Fire Station created the memorial garden for three former friends and colleagues.

Firefighters Charlie Smith and Rob Wright and station cleaner Liz Taylor are commemorated on a plaque within the garden area. Their relatives attended the opening of the memorial garden.

The garden was officially opened by the Mayor Norma Redfearn, who said: “This is one of the greatest honours for me. The memorial garden is a wonderful tribute to friends and colleagues of blue watch who recently passed away. It demonstrates the camaraderie and caring nature of the fire and rescue service.”

Local companies donated free materials to help create the tribute which stands within the grounds of the fire station. TXM Rail provided railway sleepers and North East Stone gave a large sandstone rock which includes a plaque given by Soled Out Cobblers.

A second plaque at the entrance to the garden recognises the members of Blue Watch who gave up their spare time to build the memorial.

Group Mmanager Ken Corbett, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The creation of this garden is a testament to how highly thought of Rob, Charlie and Liz were. It ensures their memory will carry on for many years to come. I must also say a big thank you to Blue Watch at Tynemouth Community Fire Station for putting their time into creating this memorial.”