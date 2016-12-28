Firm helps refurbish Santa’s sleigh

A Wallsend firm has helped Santa ensure his sleigh was in tip top condition this Christmas.

Rotational Engineering answered a plea from Mayor Norma Redfearn to restore the battered sleigh, giving it a thorough refurbishment complete with new sides, skis, twinkling lights and fresh paint.

The sleigh is being used by Rotary North Shields to raise money for local charities.

President Peter Matthew said: “For years we have been borrowing the sleigh from the 6th Tynemouth Scouts but sadly it was beginning to look a little worn out.

“We approached Norma Redfearn for assistance and, through the council, she contacted Pat and Neil Davidson, of Rotational Engineering, who offered to carry out the work at their own cost.”

“Together with the Scouts we are deeply grateful to the Elected Mayor and Rotational Engineering for their generosity and making the sleigh suitable for use for many years to come.”

Mrs Redfearn said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that the sleigh is looking so good. Pat and Neil’s team did a fantastic restoration job and I can’t thank them enough.

“It is perfect for Santa and for Rotary North Shields collecting for local good causes. But the most important thing of all is that it is now in full working order for Santa.”