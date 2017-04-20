Firm lands deal in Asia thanks to chance visit

A North Shields firm has secured a lucrative contract in Asia, thanks to a former delegate.

Advanced Industrial Solutions (AIS) has signed a distribution deal with Black Cat Technical Insulation – one of Vietnam’s leading insulation providers.

The deal helping open up the lucrative Indo-China market came about after Black Cat’s managing director Man Xuan Le attended a course at AIS Training’s state-of-the-art 20-acre industrial training village.

Man Xuan Le was studying for an oil and gas insulation qualification to help his company widen its global reach.

Black Cat employs around 200 people in Vietnam and is well-recognised as a key supplier to the Indo-China oil and gas and industrial sectors.

Mark Patterson, business development manager at AIS Technical, said: “We are delighted to have signed this deal with Black Cat, which will help take our products into Vietnam and the wider Indo-China region for the very first time.

“The company is a great fit for AIS. We have seen several new orders coming through as a result of the deal including one to supply our jet fire insulation system to an offshore oil platform in Vietnam.”

“Indo-China was always on our hit list of territories to target but to access markets like this you need a local partner.

“It was a fantastic coincidence that Man Xuan Le, representing his specialist company and with local links, was training at our industrial training village.

“It just shows business opportunities can open up anytime and anywhere.”

Ho Minh Kha, director at Black Cat, said: “I immediately recognised the quality of Advanced Industrial Solutions’ products and am very proud to now be able to promote and sell these through Black Cat.

“With these products and Black Cat’s adoption of OPITO insulation standards we have exciting plans to expand our business into Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.”

For more on AIS visit http://technical.aisgroup.co.uk