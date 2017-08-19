First aid training for all at Monkseaton nursery

A nursery in Monkseaton has received help from a North East charity to buy its own defibrillator as part of first aid training for staff and children alike.

A spokesman from Children’s Choice Nursery said it is delighted to have bought the defibrillator with the help of North East Hearts with Gold.

Over the past six months, the nursery has been carrying out various first aid activities with the children, with training on CPR and how to help their friends if they are choking.

As part of the training, the nursery also bought its own Resusci Annie doll for the children to use to practice life-saving treatment.

As well as training the children, Children’s Choice staff are also undergoing assessments for the Millie’s Mark Award.

This is an achievement for childcare providers that go above and beyond Ofsted minimum requirements by having 100 per cent of their staff trained in paediatric first aid.