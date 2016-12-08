First class posties get a festive message of support from MP

MP Mary Glindon has hand-delivered a message of support to postal workers to show her appreciation during their busy build-up to Christmas.

Mrs Glindon visited Royal Mail’s North Tyneside Delivery Office to see the finely tuned operation of ensuring Christmas post and parcels get to their destinations.

The festive season is Royal Mail’s busiest time of the year as millions of people shop online for gifts and post cards and parcels to friends and family members.

Mrs Glindon said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

“I thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas cards and presents are delivered to loved ones in time, and for all they do year-round.”

Delivery office manager Keith Jobling, who showed the North Tyneside MP around the premises, said: “It was a pleasure to show Mary our Christmas operation and to hear her kind words of encouragement and support.

“We are extremely proud of our postmen and women for all their hard work during the festive season and for continuing our proud history of delivering Christmas mail.”

The last recommended posting dates for Christmas are December 20 for second class, December 21 for first class, and December 22 for special delivery.