First headline acts announced for popular festival

The first artists for this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival have been announced.

The annual festival at Tynemouth Priory and Castle will feature alternative rockers Elbow, plus singer-songwriters Tom Odell and Laura Marling.

Multi award-winning Elbow, whose new album Little Fictions will be released soon, will appear on Thursday, July 6.

Award-winning English folk singer-songwriter and musician Laura Marling performs on Friday, July 7, just weeks after a North American tour and the release of her sixth studio album, Semper Femina.

In 2011, Laura won Best British Female at the Brits and Best Solo Artist at the NME Awards when just 21 years old.

English singer-songwriter Tom Odell already has a Platinum selling album, Brit Award and Ivor Novello Award to his name . The 26-year-old comes to the Priory on Saturday, July 8, fresh from the release of his current album Wrong Crowd.

Mayor Norma Redfearn, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome some of the biggest names in British music to the festival this year.

“The event is always a popular one with special acts in an amazing setting and is one of the many things that makes North Tyneside a great place to live, work and visit.”

Coun Eddie Darke, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, added: “The festival has a growing national profile and bringing big name artists to the borough encourages visitors to travel and stay overnight for the concerts, boosting our economy.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday from 9am, at www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.seetickets.com and www.eventim.co.uk

The festival, now in its 13th year, has welcomed a vast range of artists to North Tyneside including James Bay, Paul Weller, Will Young, The Script, and James Morrison.

International street entertainers are once again expected to perform in the village for visitors and residents.

Further announcements about artists performing on the Sunday, along with events at Playhouse Whitley Bay and the Surf Café, will follow.

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival is organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Port of Tyne, TyneMet College, and Kier.

For more information see www.mouthofthetynefestival.com or follow the official page on Facebook.