First North Tyneside Busines of the Month revealed

The first North Tyneside Business of the Month has been revealed.

The title goes to Jackie Collins Consultancy Ltd, a newly-established recruitment agency based in Longbenton.

North Tyneside Council’s The Business Factory launched the Business of the Month campaign to throw a spotlight on the quality of businesses in North Tyneside and provide ongoing support

It had received a number of nominations from clients of Jackie Collins, who all praised the business for the outstanding service they had received.

Having worked in recruitment for more than 27 years, Jackie, 55, made the move to set up on her own to provide recruitment and temporary placement services to the region’s business community.

She said: “After being made redundant from my former role in recruitment in December, I decided to start my own consultancy, providing general recruitment services to businesses throughout North Tyneside and the Business Factory has been amazing in the support that it has offered to me over the past few months.

“I am delighted to have been awarded Business of the Month and want to say thank you to all of the businesses and clients who nominated me.”

Nominations for the Business of the Month can be tweeted to The Business Factory using the #NTCBiz, posted on its Facebook page or emailed to info@thebusinessfactory.co.uk

The Business Factory helps to promote the business of the month via a range of communication channels.

Karen Westgate, project officer at North Tyneside Council said: “We are delighted to be able to launch the campaign with a business such as Jackie Collins Consultancy Ltd which will provide a valuable service to the local business community and help local people to find employment opportunities.

“With all the support we have in place, North Tyneside is a great place to set up and operate a business and the Business of the Month campaign is just another example of our commitment to local business.”