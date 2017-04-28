Fishermen’s appeal gets boost from Co-op

An appeal to raise funds for a lasting memorial to lost fishermen has received support from a supermarket.

North Shields Fisherman’s Heritage Project (NSFHP) is looking to raise £75,000 for a sculpture to be placed at North Shields Fish Quay.

And it has received £2,374 from the Co-op through its Community Fund.

The organisation was nominated by the North Shields store.

Terry McDermott, chairman of NSFHP (pictured left, with Co-op manager Gary Conway), said: “We are delighted to have received such amazing support from the North Shields Co-op and their customers.

“The Co-op slogan of ‘Great things happen when we work together’ is certainly true in this case!

“Thank you all so much.”