Fitness entrepreneur steps up to win Business of the Month accolade

A North Shields-based fitness expert is enjoying a strong start to November after being named North Tyneside Business of the Month.

Fitness with Helen, launched in 2016 by 50-year-old fitness entrepreneur Helen Wood, gets people up and moving through a range of accessible and enjoyable fitness programmes.

Helen Wood, of Fitness with Helen, who has been named the latest North Tyneside Business of the Month.

Helen runs both high and low impact group exercise sessions at the Linskill Centre, in North Shields, and also works with a number of clients in one-to-one personal training sessions with a focus on helping people gain confidence and get started on the road to a stronger and healthier lifestyle.

Helen started her business after taking redundancy from the NHS following 30 years of service.

Helen, of North Shields, said: “I actually started my business after managing a reorganisation in my former career in HR where I ended up making my role redundant as part of a cost-saving restructure.

“I had started delivering group fitness classes for a few months on behalf of my cousin after completing my instructor courses but the redundancy just gave me the push I needed to complete my personal training qualifications and set up my business – Fitness with Helen.

“I specialise in helping people who have perhaps never exercised before or are looking to get back into a regular exercise routine. I try to be as flexible as possible in my approach and with personal training I work with people in their home environment.”

“It’s been a busy 18 months helping to spread the word about what I do but the business is in a very good place with a number of very regular customers and my most recent clients are two women in their 80s looking to improve their fitness levels.

“It just goes to show that exercise is important at any age!

“I am absolutely delighted to have been named North Tyneside Business of the Month; it means so much to be nominated by not only my clients but other business owners who I have come to know and work with through the Business Factory.

“I’m so glad that I followed my own instincts and set up Fitness with Helen at this time in my life.”

Karen Westgate, project officer at North Tyneside Council, said: “Since setting up our regular Business of the Month events we have had such a varied group of winners from several different sectors, ranging from food outlets to music shops and new start-ups to well-established businesses.

“Helen Wood has been a very regular attendee to our events and it came as no surprise that we received so many nominations for her popular and engaging form of fitness training.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate her on such a wonderful achievement in being named Business of the Month for November.”

North Tyneside Council’s The Business Factory launched the Business of the Month campaign in the summer to throw a spotlight on the quality of the businesses based here in North Tyneside and provide ongoing support to the borough’s new and existing SMEs and is looking for local businesses to put themselves forward.

As Business of the Month, The Business Factory will help to promote the chosen company via a range of digital and traditional communication channels – including support from the News Guardian.

Any SME in North Tyneside can nominate themselves or somebody they know to be crowned Business of the Month; simply provide a reason – ideally within 140 characters - why they think they should be selected and come along to the monthly business coffee morning held the first Friday of every month.

Nominations can be tweeted to The Business Factory using the #NTCBiz, posted on its Facebook page or emailed to info@businessfactorynt.co.uk