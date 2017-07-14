Five sentenced over death of Wallsend man

Five people have today been sentenced for their involvement in the death of Andrew Keenan in Wallsend last year.

Andrew Keenan, 28, of Bewicke Road, Wallsend, died in Cramlington hospital on Monday, August 1, after being found in an address in the street where he lived.



At Newcastle Crown Court, Martyn Richard Burke, 28, of Bewicke Road, Wallsend, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 18 years for murder, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and cultivation of cannabis.



Katie MacGuire, 31, of Bewicke Road, Wallsend, received two years 11 months for perverting the course of justice and cultivation of cannabis.



Danny Cockburn, 20, of Bewicke Road, Wallsend, was given 15 months for pervert the course of justice



Paula Campbell, 39, of Bewicke Road, Wallsend, was sentenced to 14 months for perverting the course of justice.



And Phillip Hatch, 40, of High Street East, Wallsend, was handed 12 months for perverting the course of justice.



DCI Lisa Theaker said: "We welcome the custodial sentences of offenders today, they have shown no remorse throughout this investigation. I think this cases also highlights that trying to deceive the legal system will not be tolerated and action will be taken against you.



"I hope today brings a final moment of closure for the family to allow them to try and move forward with their lives. I want to stress that victims are our absolute priority and to see justice for Andrew today is exactly what we aim to achieve."