Flood alerts issued as Storm Angus hits North East

Parts of Northumberland and North Tyneside have been put on flood alert as Storm Angus continues to batter the UK.

The Met Office is warning that heavy rainfall due to continue this evening and through the night could bring flooding to some areas.

Forecasts suggest there may be flooding to low lying land and roads around both the Lower and Upper River Coquet.

A Met Office statement says: 'The situation is very changeable and difficult to predict, but we are anticipating river levels to rise significantly in response to the rainfall. Current forecasts suggest the rain will ease overnight, and clear in the morning with scattered showers remaining.

'The area incident room is currently open, we will continue to monitor river levels, and will issue any flood warnings if required.'

People are also being warned to stay away from promenades and quayside edges in the area between Royal Quays and the mouth of the Tyne estuary between 7pm and 9pm, when strong onshore winds may cause large waves, particularly around the Western Quay Promenade, North Shields.

The statement says: 'The confidence in the current forecast confidence is low, therefore this alert has been issued as a precaution. There is currently no surge expected and we do not currently expect flooding to affect properties. Stay away from promenades and quayside edges.'

For more information on potential flooding, visit the Met Office website.

Meanwhile, a yellow, be aware rain warning for parts of northern England is in place until 6am tomorrow.

Storm Angus brought heavy rain and strong winds to southern areas of the UK yesterday with localised flooding. A cargo ship hit a barge near Dover in stormy seas.

In Exeter, Devon, 59mm of rainfall was recorded and a maximum gust of 81mph was recorded at Langdon Bay in Kent.

The storm is moving out into the North Sea but further heavy rain is expected.